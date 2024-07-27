Margherita inaugurates training programme for artisans, weavers in 100 clusters

Guwahati, Jul 27 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, on Saturday inaugurated a special training programme for artisans and weavers in 100 clusters of the country.

In the first phase, more than 3,500 artisans and weavers will be benefitted, he said.

Speaking to reporters after opening the 'Bunkar and Karigar Utthan Upskilling Programme FY 2024-25' here, the minister said the clusters are spread across the country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and Northeast to Gujarat.

Among the 100 clusters, 70 are in the handicrafts sector and 30 in handloom, Margherita said.

"We have trained master trainers in all the clusters and they are confident that this training of 100 days will benefit the weavers and artisans. We intend to extend the programme to every nook and corner of the country," he added.

"Each cluster has more than 30 artisans and weavers, and they are very enthusiastic to be associated with this programme as they know this will enhance their capacity in their respective fields," the minister claimed.

Margherita, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, added, "We are working very hard to leverage the textile industry to the next level, especially in handloom and handicrafts, by giving special training programmes and market linkages." Besides the beneficiaries from Assam who were present at the function, beneficiaries from other states attended the event virtually. PTI SSG SSG ACD