Marginal cold wave conditions in parts of UP

Lucknow, Nov 16 (PTI) Cold and dry northwesterly winds from the western Himalayan region and clear night skies have led to a significant drop in temperatures across Uttar Pradesh, resulting in marginal cold wave conditions in parts of the state, the Meteorological Department said.

According to the Met Department, the absence of an active weather system, combined with radiational cooling and the descent of cold air from a cyclonic circulation over central India, caused minimum and maximum temperatures to fall well below normal over the past few days.

It said that cold wave conditions were observed on Saturday night in Etawah, Bareilly, Kanpur, Barabanki and Amethi, where night temperatures dipped 3-6 °C below normal. The department has forecast that marginal cold wave conditions are likely to persist over central parts of the state during late night and early morning hours till November 17, after which temperatures are expected to gradually rise from November 18 due to a change in wind direction.

Daytime sunshine is likely to ease cold wave effects, though maximum temperatures may still remain 1-4 °C below normal during the period.

Shallow to moderate fog is also expected during early morning hours at several locations. The weather is likely to remain dry across the state.

In Lucknow, the maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 28.4 °C, 0.9 °C below normal, while the minimum settled at 11.2 °C, which is 2.6 °C below normal.

Several districts recorded sharp decrease in minimum temperatures, including Barabanki (8.5 °C, -5.9 °C), Kanpur city (7.8 °C, -5.6 °C), Etawah (8.4 °C, -5.1 °C), Bahraich (10.8 °C, -4.9 °C), Varanasi (10.4 °C, -4.8 °C) and Prayagraj (10.1 °C, -5.2 °C). Maximum temperatures also remained below normal in most regions, though Bahraich reported a slight rise above normal. Dry weather prevailed across Uttar Pradesh, with no station reporting rainfall.

The Met office forecast for Lucknow and its neighbouring areas indicates mist during morning hours and clear skies later, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected around 29 °C and 11 °C, respectively.