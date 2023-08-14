Marginal decrease in crime against women in Rajasthan as compared to last year: Police chief

Jaipur, Aug 14 (PTI) Amid criticism over "rising" crime against women in the state, Rajasthan police chief Umesh Mishra on Monday claimed there has been a marginal decrease in such cases this year.

The number of registered cases of atrocities against women in Rajasthan has decreased by 0.78 per cent this year as compared to 2022, Director General of Police (DGP) Mishra told reporters at a press conference here.

He said that in 2018, 30.47 per cent of cases of rape were registered after being instructed by the courts. Now, that figure has gone down to 14.13 per cent, he added.

The DGP said there has been a reduction of 0.78 per cent this year in comparison to 2022 in cases of atrocities against women.

He added that the average time taken in the investigation of rape cases was 136 days in the year 2018, which has been reduced to 54 days by July 2023.

The average time taken for investigation in cases of atrocities against women was 113 days in the year 2018, which has reduced to 57 days in 2023, the DGP said. PTI AG IJT IJT