Marginal increase in budget allocation for environment ministry

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The government has allocated Rs 3,265 crore to the environment ministry in the interim budget 2024-25, a marginal increase over Rs 3,231 crore earmarked in the financial year 2023-24.

The ministry's budgetary allocation for the next financial year is just 0.07 per cent of the total estimated expenditure.

The total budgetary allocation for statutory and regulatory bodies such as the Central Pollution Control Board, the Central Zoo Authority, the National Biodiversity Authority and the Commission for Air Quality Management has been increased from Rs 158.60 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 192 crore in 2024-25.

The allocation for autonomous bodies such as the GB Pant Himalayan Institute of Environment and Development, the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education and the Wildlife Institute of India has, however, reduced from Rs 573.73 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 391 crore in 2024-25.

The government has set aside Rs 450 crore, compared to Rs 350 crore in 2023-24, for the integrated development of wildlife habitats.

The budget for the National Mission for a Green India, which aims at increasing forest cover and protecting existing forest land, has been increased from Rs 160 crore to Rs 220 crore.

Shailly Kedia, senior fellow at The Energy and Resources Institute, said the budget estimates for the environment ministry are Rs 3,265 crore, which is less than 0.07 per cent of the total expenditure for FY 2024-25.

"The expanding mandate for environment and climate change in India also needs to be reflected through an increase in allocation to the MoEFCC (Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India)," she said.