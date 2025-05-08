Marginal increase in Plus Two pass percentage in TN

Chennai, May 8 (PTI) Over seven lakh students cleared the Plus Two board exams in Tamil Nadu, for which the results were announced on Thursday. The pass percentage was 95.03, which is up slightly by 0.47 (of 94.56 per cent) in 2024.

A total of 7,53,142 students out of 7,92,494 who appeared for the exam held from March 3 to 25, have passed.

About 4,19,316 girls and 3,73,178 boys took the test and of them 4,05,472 girls and 3,47,670 boys cleared it, registering a pass percentage of 96.70 and 93.16 percentage respectively, the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, along with the state School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, announced here.

The girls' pass percentage is about 3.54 per cent more than the boys. There had been 10,049 absentees.

Ariyalur district (98.82 per cent), Erode (97.98), Tiruppur (97.53), Coimbatore (97.48), and Kanyakumari (97.01) were among the top five districts that secured a highest pass percentage in the state.

Out of 7,513 schools, 2,638 institutions achieved cent per cent result.

Ahead of the announcement of the results, Chief Minister M K Stalin appealed to the students and their parents not to regard the results as final.

"Time will give opportunity to those who did not pass and did not get the expected score. This is just the beginning of your life. Approach these exam results with a positive outlook that your best phase is coming from now," the CM said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

He asked parents not to put pressure on their children but to support them as a good friend for their next stage of development.

Minister Poyyamozhi, who submitted the performance analysis report on the March 2025 Plus Two exam, to the chief minister, reminded the students that the results were only an assessment when viewed from the point of examination.

"We all have the hope that students will continue to progress in their fields of expertise, regardless of their scores. Students (to those who passed), a space awaits each one of you in this world. Congratulations!" he said. PTI JSP KH