Mariana Neisuler assumes charge as US Consul General in Chennai

Chennai, Mar 6 (PTI) Mariana L Neisuler has assumed charge as the United States Consul General in Chennai, the US Consulate General said here on Friday.

Neisuler, who took over the role on March 2, will be responsible for advancing US-India relations in the South Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala, besides the Union Territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

A career diplomat with extensive experience in South Asian affairs, Neisuler previously served as the Political and Economic Counsellor at the US Embassy in Tashkent, according to a press release by US Consulate General.

Her prior assignments include serving as the Deputy Economic Counsellor at US Embassies in Jerusalem and Amman, and as the Senior South Asia Officer for India and Sri Lanka in the Energy Resources Bureau in Washington, it added.

She has also served as the Chief of Staff to the State Department’s first Chief Economist and held various positions in Dubai, Skopje, and Moscow.

Before joining the Foreign Service, Neisuler worked as a senior researcher in the Balkans and authored the book 'Hate Speech in the Balkans'. She also worked in worker safety and expat compensation consulting in Washington DC and Dubai.

An academic achiever, Neisuler is a Distinguished Graduate from the National War College with an MS in National Security Strategy. She holds an MA in Law and Diplomacy from the Fletcher School and an MA from Sofia University.

A native speaker of Bulgarian, she is fluent in Russian, Arabic, and Macedonian. She is a recipient of the 2017 Mathilda W Sinclaire Language Award for Arabic.

Neisuler is married to Peter Neisuler, who is also a Foreign Service Officer. The couple has two sons. PTI JR JR ROH