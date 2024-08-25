Mariculture can help fish farming community improve their livelihood, says union minister

Kochi, Aug 25 (PTI) Mariculture is an important emerging subsector of the Blue Economy that can help people of the fish farming community improve their livelihood, Union Minister of State for Fisheries S P Singh Baghel said on Sunday.

Baghel was speaking at an interactive meeting held at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) during his visit to Kerala to review the activities of the central fisheries institutes in the state.

"Mariculture is an important emerging subsector of the Blue Economy. Sea cage farming of finfishes, seaweed farming and Integrated Multi Trophic Aquaculture (IMTA) Systems can help the fish farming community improve their livelihood. In addition, entrepreneurial ventures in farming and seed production areas offer promising prospects," the minister said.

He said the Centre was committed to improving the country’s fisheries sector, enhancing the livelihood of fishers and farming communities, and modernising infrastructure.

Baghel said the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) scheme provides subsidies and financial assistance for various activities such as fish hatcheries, fish processing units and the introduction of modern fishing technologies.

"A sum of Rs 1,148.88 crore has been released to support the country's fisheries sector under this scheme. India's fish production is targeted to reach 22 million tonnes by 2024-25," he said.

Referring to the government's commitment to improving the infrastructure in the sector, the union minister said that the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FAIDF) supports the creation of modern infrastructure facilities, including state-of-the-art fish landing centres, cold storage facilities and fish processing units, benefitting approximately 3.3 lakh fishermen.

"This has helped reduce post-harvest losses and ensure the quality and availability of fish in the market," he said.

The minister released CMFRI's specially formulated fish feed 'Silver grow' for use in the cage farming of silver pompano fish. He also released and nutraceutical products for use against hypertension and cardiac hypertrophy.

He also inaugurated the newly established molecular taxonomy laboratory of the institute to characterise marine biodiversity at the species and subspecies level. PTI RRT RRT ANE