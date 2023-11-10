Marigold, lakhs of diyas adorn Ayodhya’s Ram Temple for Diwali

Ayodhya (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) Workers chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as they lift the heavy gold plated door to be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple, where the idol of the deity will be consecrated in January.

On Friday when the PTI team visited, the ‘garbagriha' was also being decorated with marigolds and a saffron pole for Diwali, and the ‘Deepotsav’ before it.

The elated workers involved in the construction of the Ram Temple said they feel blessed to be a part of the project.

Odisha native Gopi Nath, who is engaged in carving the pillars with the designs of different deities, said, “I've been working here for the past four months and it's a matter of pride for me to be a part of the construction of the temple." “When my family came to know that I will be working here, they expressed happiness about it as only a few lucky people get a chance to be a part of the Ram Temple’s construction,” Nath said.

Another worker Ashutosh Pandey said, “As a follower of Lord Ram, I am very happy to work here. My family members proudly tell our neighbours in the village about my work here.” Nath and Pandey are among several artisans who have come from different parts of the states to build the historic temple.

Even as the complete construction of the Ram Temple, the focal point of religious and cultural significance for millions of people, will take more time, the 'Pran Pratishtha’ is scheduled to be held on January 22, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adtyanath and thousands of saints from across the country have been invited for the consecration ceremony. PTI AW CDN SNS NB