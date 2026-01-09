Marijuana, cigarettes worth over Rs 43 crore seized at IGI airport; four arrested: Customs

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Four men were arrested with marijuana and cigarettes worth more than Rs 43 crore at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, customs officials said on Friday.

The accused passengers were intercepted after they arrived from Bangkok on January 6, they said.

In a post on X, the customs said, upon examination, 36 polythene pouches in four trolley bags containing green colour narcotics substance suspected to be ganja/marijuana, totally weighing 43.13 kg, were found.

Two other bags containing 76 dandas (sticks) of gold flake cigarettes were also seized, the post said.

When the material was subjected to diagnostic tests, it prima facie appeared to be ganja/marijuana, it said, adding that the total value of the seized contraband, including the cigarettes, was estimated at approximately Rs 43.14 crore.

The passengers have been arrested, and the suspected narcotic substance and cigarettes were seized, the customs said. PTI MHS AKV OZ OZ