Marijuana worth crores recovered from empty house in Gurugram: Police

Gurugram, Aug 7 (PTI) The Gurugram Police has recovered around 762.15 kilograms of illegal marijuana worth crores from an empty house in Nanu Khurd village in Pataudi area, an officer on Wednesday said.

Following a tip-off, the DLF Phase 4 crime unit team, led by Inspector Sandeep Kumar, conducted a raid at a house in Nanu Khurd village on Monday night.

A Police team visited the house which they found locked.

They then contacted the homeowner Ram Singh, a native of Daulatabad Kuni village.

A duty magistrate was appointed, and in the presence of the village Sarpanch and a guard, the lock of the house was broken. The entire raid was videographed, said Police.

"During the investigation, the team found 762.15 kilograms of illegal marijuana in plastic sacks. Later, an FIR was filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) against an unknown suspect at the Pataudi Police Station," they said.

Police are conducting raids to hunt down smugglers who had stored the marijuana in the house for sale, the officer said.

Varun Dahiya, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), said the estimated value of the marijuana is in crores of rupees.

"The house had been empty for the last few years and the house owner claims that he never rented out his house. We are searching for the smugglers," Dahiya said.