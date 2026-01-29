Marijuana worth nearly Rs 10 crore seized at IGI Airport; passenger held

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Customs officers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here have booked an Indian man on the charge of drug smuggling after seizing 9.84 kg of marijuana upon his arrival from Bangkok, officials said on Thursday.

The passenger arrived at Terminal 3 on January 26 and was intercepted on the basis of spot profiling, according to an official statement. He was diverted at the green channel for X-ray screening of his baggage, followed by a detailed examination.

During the search, nine one-sided black and one-sided transparent polybags containing multiple layers of vacuum-sealed packets were recovered from a green-coloured handbag, officials said.

"On diagnostic testing, the recovered substance prima facie tested positive for ganja/marijuana, and the value of the seized contraband is approximately Rs 9.83 crore," the statement said.

Accordingly, the passenger was arrested on January 26, and the narcotic substance along with the concealing material was seized under the NDPS Act, it added. PTI MHS NSD NSD