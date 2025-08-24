Marijuana worth nearly Rs 25 cr seized at Delhi airport: Customs

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Marijuana worth nearly Rs 25 crore has been seized at the international airport here from the possession of a passenger, the customs department said on Sunday.

In a post on X, it said that "one Indian" was intercepted after arrival from Bangkok to Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, New Delhi, via Singapore on August 21.

The passenger was diverted at the green channel for the x-ray of his personal items and baggage search by the customs officers on duty.

"Subsequently, on examination of blue & dark grey colour trolley bag carried by pax(s), twenty five (25) black colour polythene packets containing green colour narcotics substance suspected to be ganja/marijuana, totally weighing 24814 grams (net weight) were found," the post said.

When this material was subjected to a diagnostic test, prima facie, it appeared to be ganja/marijuana. The value of said substance is Rs 24.8 crore approximately, the customs said.

The passenger was arrested and the narcotics seized, it said without disclosing further details about the identity of the accused.

Further investigation into the matter is in process.