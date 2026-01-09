Marijuana worth nearly Rs 8 cr seized at Delhi airport; two passengers arrested

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Two men were arrested for alleged cross-border smuggling of marijuana worth nearly Rs 8 crore at the international airport here, the customs department said on Friday.

The accused passengers were intercepted after they arrived at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Hanoi, Vietnam, on Tuesday, they said.

The customs officers recovered nine polythene pouches, containing a green-coloured narcotic substance suspected to be cannabis, weighing 7.7 kg.

The accused allegedly concealed the contraband inside a pink trolley bag, they said.

"When subjected to diagnostic tests, the substance prima facie appeared to be ganja/marijuana," the customs said in a post on X.

The duo have been arrested and the contraband, worth Rs 7.77 crore, was seized, it added.