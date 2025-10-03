Marijuana worth Rs 6.5 crore seized at Delhi airport: Customs

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Marijuana worth Rs 6.5 crore has been seized at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, the customs department said on Friday.

Based on spot profiling, two Indian nationals, who had arrived from Bangkok, were intercepted on September 28 and diverted for the x-ray for their personal and baggage search by the customs officers on duty.

Subsequently, on examination of blue and maroon colour trolley bags carried by them, 13 black and transparent colour polythene packets containing green colour narcotics substance suspected to be ganja/marijuana weighing 6,554 grams (net weight) were found, it said in a post on X.

When this material was subjected to a diagnostic test, prima facie, it appeared to be ganja/ marijuana, the customs said, adding that the value of said substance is Rs 6.5 crore approximately.

The duo were arrested and the narcotics seized, it added. PTI AKV HIG