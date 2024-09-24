Marina project proposed under MMRDA's revised draft development plan

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) The MMRDA presented a revised draft development plan for the Backbay Reclamation Scheme considering slum rehabilitation and metro projects with the special focus on natural features such as beaches and mangroves.

The revised plan was presented during MMRDA's 158th meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday.

The revised draft plan has proposed a dedicated marina for tourism which will include ports for small boats and yachts to boost tourism in the area.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority is a state government body responsible for preparation of regional plan for MMR and the infrastructure development of the metropolitan region.

The plan for the Backbay Reclamation Scheme (Blocks III to VI), formulated under section 26 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, considers ongoing slum rehabilitation and metro projects in the area, an MMRDA release stated.

"The revision takes into account ongoing projects by other government and non-government organisations in the area, including slum rehabilitation and metro projects," the release stated.

The revised draft plan divides the Backbay area into residential and commercial zones, with special attention to natural features such as beaches and mangroves.

The MMRDA has proposed the expansion of the new legislative building and the introduction of link roads, including proposed connectivity between Netaji Subhash Chandra Marg and Jagannath Bhosle Marg.

"The proposals such as the new legislative building and the marina tourism project will bring significant benefits to the region without disrupting the livelihoods or ecology of the area," Shinde said.

An administrative approval has been granted for the preliminary alignment report of an access-controlled highway connecting Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, and Badlapur with Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, as per the release.

The proposed highway between the Virar-Alibaug corridor and Badlapur is estimated to cost Rs 10,833 crore which will cut travel time between these cities and Mumbai to 60 minutes and Navi Mumbai to 30 minutes.

It will also provide direct connectivity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and NAINA, while also reducing congestion in Thane and nearby highways.

"The project will feature an eight-lane divided carriageway with service lanes, ensuring a design speed of 80 km/hour. Major interchanges are proposed with key roadways, including the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway (JNPT spur), Katai-Badlapur and the Kalyan Ring Road," the release highlighted.

The authority also approved the allotment of a commercial plot at BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) to construct a new administrative office for the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

According to MMRDA, NPCI, a key player in India's digital payment infrastructure, will benefit from a built-up area potential of 5 lakh sq feet, which aligns with the government's focus on promoting fintech and digital innovation in Mumbai.

The MMRDA also gave administrative approval for the formation of a dedicated "Project Implementation Unit" and a "Business Development Cell" to execute the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's economic master plan.

Highlighting that initial budgetary approvals of up to Rs 100 crore have been granted for 2024-25 to kickstart the execution of this master plan, MMRDA said the ambitious roadmap, jointly developed by NITI Aayog and the Maharashtra government, will position MMR as a central growth hub in India.

"The revised development plans and major connectivity projects, such as the Backbay Reclamation and the access-controlled highway, are critical to shaping the future of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region," the release stated, quoting MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee. PTI KK NSK