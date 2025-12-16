Marine exports see 20 per cent growth in past few months: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Marine exports have seen a 20 per cent growth in the past few months despite imposition of anti-dumping duty by various countries, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday, Responding to a supplementary during Question Hour, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the government is making focussed efforts to ensure that marine fish exports go up.

He said in the last 12 months, 102 marine fish export establishments have been registered in European Union, a bloc of 27 nations.

Similarly, 25 such establishments have been registered and approved in Russia.

He said as more such fish export establishments get registration and approvals in foreign territories, marine exports will see a further growth.