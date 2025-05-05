Marine police detain two for supplying goods to foreign ships without Customs clearance

Paradip, May 5 (PTI) The Marine police station in Odisha's Paradip detained two persons for supplying goods to foreign ships anchored in deep sea without Customs clearance, an officer said on Monday.

The goods are generally supplied to foreign ships after getting clearance from the Customs department officials posted at Paradip Port.

However, some people using small boats were taking these materials to foreign ships anchored in deep sea without getting customs clearance thus incurring revenue loss for the country, said Paradip Marine police station in-charge officer Babita Dehuri.

The personnel of the Marine police station on Sunday nabbed two people and seized some materials which were being transported to mid-sea through a small jetty. Goods, including large quantities of industrial pipes and motors, were being secretly loaded onto fishing boats and delivered mid-sea to the ships, the police said. PTI COR AAM RG