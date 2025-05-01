Marked improvement in accessibility of healthcare services due to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs: Minister

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The 12,500 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the country have significantly enhanced healthcare availability with the number of beneficiaries rising from 1.5 crore in 2021 to more than 11.5 crore in 2025, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said on Thursday.

As a result, there has been a remarkable improvement in the accessibility of Ayush healthcare services, driven by improved infrastructure, availability of medicines, trained staff, and strengthened educational institutions, he said after inaugurating the two-day National Ayush Mission (NAM) Conclave 2025.

Reaffirming its commitment and highlighting the strides taken by various states and Union Territories in the Ayush sector, the conclave commenced at Kaivalyadhama in Maharashtra's Lonavala.

The event sets the stage for a future roadmap to consolidate and expand the outreach of Ayush services across the nation, the statement said.

Organised by the Ministry of Ayush, the conclave has brought together Ayush experts, policymakers, health professionals, researchers, and innovators.

It aims to strengthen the integration of traditional Indian systems of medicine into mainstream healthcare, making wellness more accessible, affordable, and evidence-based for the common citizen, the statement said.

Jadhav said the ministry had organised a NAM Conclave in 2023, where ministers and senior officials from various states and UTs shared valuable insights for the effective implementation of the scheme.

That dialogue resulted in the formulation of an action plan to improve the execution and outcomes of the National Ayush Mission, Jadhav said.

"The initiative of establishment of 12,500 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs has significantly enhanced healthcare availability, with the number of beneficiaries rising from 1.5 crore in 2021 to more than 11.5 crore in 2025," he said.

"I am confident that this second edition of the National Ayush Mission Conclave will serve as a robust platform for both states and UTs and the central government to jointly review the mission's progress, strengthen governance systems, promote innovation, streamline financial processes, and ensure rapid and effective implementation of programmes at the grassroots level," he added. PTI PLB RHL