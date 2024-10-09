Marketing executive on phone hit by dumper truck while crossing road in Pune, dies

Pune, Oct 9 (PTI) A 23-year-old female digital marketing executive died after being hit by a dumper truck on the busy Karve Road in Pune on Wednesday afternoon, said police.

The deceased woman, Aarti Manwane, was crossing the road while speaking on the phone when she was hit by the truck, they said.

According to the police, Manwane hailed from Amaravati in eastern Maharashtra and was working as a digital marketing executive at a private company in Pune.

Police have registered an offence against the driver of the dumper truck.

"As per CCTV footage, the woman was speaking on the phone while crossing the road. We have registered an offence against the driver," said an officer. PTI SPK RSY