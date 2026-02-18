Srinagar (PTI): The hustle and bustle of Ramzan shopping have reached its peak in Kashmir with markets across the Valley bustling with activity as Muslims prepare for the holy fasting month likely to begin on Thursday.

The sale of dates and other dry fruits has picked up pace in the Valley ahead of the sacred month, likely to begin on Thursday, depending on the appearance of the moon.

The markets donned a festive atmosphere in the days leading up to the holy month, just like every year, with families stepping out to collect essentials for ‘iftar’ and ‘sehri’.

In Srinagar, shops selling dry fruits, in particular, witnessed a huge rush of customers.

Dates and other dry fruits like almonds, raisins, cashews, walnuts and figs were in high demand, as people stocked up for the holy month that concludes with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

“The sale of dates has picked up in the last couple of days. A vast number of varieties, around 30, are available with us, and more are coming,” Parviaz Ahmad, a shopkeeper selling dry fruits at Maharaj Bazar in Srinagar, said.

Muslims usually break their day-long fast during Ramzan with dates, which are considered very significant religiously.

However, of late, many other food items have been added to the ‘iftar’ (breaking the fast) menu, including snacks, fruits and desserts.

“Dates are an important part of Ramzan as they are blessed. So, their sales go up during this time of the year,” Umar Mehraj, another shopkeeper, said.

A wide variety of dates are available in the markets, including Kalami, Ajwa, Safavi, Marghoob, and Medjool, which are selling briskly, he added.

“Apart from Saudi Arabia, we have dates from Tunisia, Algeria and Iran. The customers these days are aware of what they want. The rates vary as there are many gradings for any variety of dates, depending upon their quality and size,” Mehraj said.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for Ramzan, directing the concerned departments to take proactive measures for the convenience of the people.

Abdullah also directed all concerned to ensure seamless public-service delivery, effective grievance redressal and necessary arrangements at the major places of worship to ensure a peaceful Ramzan for the people.

Police teams, along with revenue and food safety officials, have conducted extensive market inspections ahead of the holy month across the Valley, officials said.

Grocery shops, vendors, meat sellers and bakeries were checked for hygiene, quality, rate lists and overcharging, with action taken against the violators, they said.