Markets, hotels in Delhi announce discounts for voters

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) In a bid to boost the voter turnout in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Delhi's market association and hotels have announced discounts for voters, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

This comes amid fears of low turnout in the elections in the national capital given that the polling day -- which falls on a Saturday -- and the following Sunday makes it a longer weekend.

More than 5,000 members of CTI have committed to offering discounts at their respective stores, accordng to Subhash Khandelwal, president of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI).

With polling in Delhi scheduled to be held on May 25 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, which falls on a Saturday, concerns arise that voter turnout might dip as the next day is a Sunday, Khandelwal said.

Advertisment

To ensure a high voter turnout, Delhi's business organisations and markets have devised special discounts and offers on May 25 and 26 to those who vote, he said.

Khandelwal said that voters would receive a 10 per cent discount on computers and laptops at Nehru Place Market.

Similarly, Nitin Gupta, president of Kamla Nagar Market, announced a 15 per cent discount for voters on May 26.

Advertisment

Tarun Gupta, president of the Dariba Jewellers Association at Chandni Chowk, announced discounts of up to 5-10 per cent and Deepak Mehta, president of the Old Delhi Hotel Association said hotels around Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk and Delhi Gate would have discounts of up to 25 per cent.

The Delhi Hotel Association has offered an extra 20 per cent discount on bookings in hotels and guesthouses in Paharganj and Karol Bagh for all voters.

Earlier, hotels in the Karol Bagh and Najafgarh zones had also announced a 20 per cent discount offer for eligible voters.

Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh Zone Abhishek Mishra said, “The initiative aims to encourage citizens to actively participate in the democratic process and fulfil their civic duty.” “By offering tangible benefits to voters, the market and hotel associations hope to increase voter turnout and promote civic engagement in the Karol Bagh and Najafgarh areas,” he had said.

Mishra said the public health department of the MCD is also approaching traders in the Karol Bagh area to explore the possibility of extending similar offers to voters. PTI NSM NSM SKY SKY