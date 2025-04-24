Markets shut down, protests held in Punjab against Pahalgam attack

Hoshiarpur/Kapurthala, Apr 24 (PTI) Markets and commercial establishments in Punjab's Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala districts remained shut and protests were held at some other places on Thursday against the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

Responding to a call given by some Hindu outfits, shopkeepers and traders observed a complete bandh in Hoshiarpur.

Led by Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena state secretary Mohan Lal 'Lucky', members of various Hindu bodies took out a march which passed through different markets of the city.

The protesters raised slogans against "Pakistan-sponsored terrorism" and "cross-border violence", appealing to the shopkeepers to close their establishments in a show of solidarity.

They also called for a strong response from the Centre against the killings in Pahalgam.

Later, members of some Sikh organisations also joined the protest.

The bandh remained peaceful with no report of any untoward incident.

In Hariana town, markets remained closed as shopkeepers responded to a protest call given by the local BJP unit.

As part of the protest, led by BJP district vice-president Ajay Chopra, party workers marched through different areas, raising slogans against Pakistan and urging traders to join the bandh.

The protest in Hariana concluded with a motorcycle rally culminating at Adda Janauri. In Adda Janauri, the protesters burnt an effigy of Pakistan, denouncing "Pakistan-sponsored violence".

In Kapurthala, most commercial establishments remained shut, with protesters demanding exemplary action against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack.

Protests were also held in Ludhiana, Samrala, Amritsar, Kapurthala and Pathankot.

In Haryana's Ambala, activists of some Hindu organisations held a protest and raised slogans against Pakistan.

Traffic on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway was obstructed due to the gathering of protesters. Police diverted vehicles to alternative routes at some places.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal participated in a candlelight march in Bathinda and urged the Centre to take strict action against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack.

In Chandigarh, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the entire country is united in the fight against terror and divisive forces.

Warring said everyone, irrespective of caste, religion or political affiliations, wants the culprits to be punished.

He reiterated his party's stand that it stood firmly with the government in dealing with terror.

"We are all one and we are all together when it comes to defending and protecting the unity and integrity of the country," he asserted.