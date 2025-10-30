Marriage hall will be built in Pasumpon, says TN CM after paying tributes to Muthuramalinga Thevar

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu), Oct 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced that a grand marriage hall will be constructed in Pasumpon, the birthplace of iconic leader Muthuramalinga Thevar, in the district, for Rs three crore.

The announcement would fulfill a request from the people to build a new wedding hall in Pasumpon, the Chief Minister said after paying homage to a statue of Muthuramalinga Thevar at his memorial in Pasumpon near Kamuthi, on the occasion of 118th Thevar Jayanthi and 63rd guru puja.

Speaking to reporters, Stalin recalled various initiatives of the DMK government under former Chief Minister M Karunandhi and said the later had granted permission and land for the Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar College at Kamuthi, and it was established by the Thevar Educational Trust.

"After the DMK assumed office in 2021, we took prompt steps to bring the management under government supervision," he said. PTI JSP JSP ROH