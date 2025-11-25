Marriage of minor girl foiled

Thane, Nov 25 (PTI) Officials stopped a potential child marriage involving a 16-year-old girl in Murbad in Thane district of Maharashtra, a child welfare officer said on Tuesday.

District Child Welfare Officer Ramkrishna Reddy told PTI that officials counselled parents of the girl and the bridegroom and warned them of legal consequences for marrying a minor.

He said the district administration was alerted about the proposed marriage on November 23, following which officials rushed to the spot. PTI COR NSK