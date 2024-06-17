Marriage pandal gutted in fire in Delhi, no one hurt

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) A marquee being erected for a marriage function in east Delhi's Shastri Park was gutted in a fire on Monday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident that was reported around 2.51 pm, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

At least eight fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was under control within an hour, a DFS officer said and added that wooden structures and the marquee were gutted.

A probe has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire, police said.