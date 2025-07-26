Marriage registration under UCC picks up in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Jul 26 (PTI) Registration of marriages made mandatory under the UCC in Uttarakhand has picked up with an average of 1,634 marriages being registered every day under the act since its implementation on January 27.

The average of marriage registrations in the state under the Uttarakhand Marriage Registration Act-2010 which was operational before the UCC took effect was only 67 per day.

But, now after the implementation of Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand there has been a tremendous jump in marriage registrations in the state.

"The number of registrations under the Uniform Civil Code is increasing day by day. This shows the comprehensiveness and significance of the law. Every registration done under the Uniform Civil Code is a solid step towards the building of a strong society. This is especially protecting the interests of women," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

Due to a firm law and easy process, people are now showing great enthusiasm for marriage registration.

From January 27, till now, the number of marriage registrations under UCC has reached 3,01,526. In this way, the average of marriage registrations per day after UCC is 1634.

It is many times more than the registrations done under the previous law.

The government has also increased the current time limit for getting marriage registration done under UCC from six months to one year.

A notification has been issued by the Department of Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs in this regard.

It will help people who due to some reason could not get their marriage registration done under UCC till now. PTI ALM NB