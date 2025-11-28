Married cop caught tying knot with another woman in Rajasthan, police stops ceremony

Alwar, Nov 28 (PTI) A police constable in Alwar was caught on Friday allegedly marrying a second woman while still legally married to his first wife, officials said.

The incident occurred at a hotel here where the constable, Jai Kishan, was allegedly trying to secretly tie the knot in the presence of some of his family members, police said.

Upon learning about this, his first wife, Reena, along with her family, reached the hotel and caught the constable, police said.

Reena's brother Bhupendra Singh said that Jai Kishan had married Reena in 2011. However, after six years of marriage, Jai Kishan was caught in a compromising situation with another woman, following which Reena started living with her parents.

A team from the local police station reached the spot and halted the ceremony, they said. PTI SDA SHS SHS