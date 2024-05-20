Married couple arrested for fake car loan case; 21 other cheating cases worth crores against them

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A married couple allegedly involved in multiple frauds, including a fake car loan case, worth crores has been arrested, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The couple -- Deepak and Chanchal Goyal -- has previously been involved in 21 such cases, including one being probed by the CBI, they said.

On March 26, Timarpur Police had registered a complaint after the chief manager of Indian Bank accused Chanchal Goyal of cheating in lieu of a car loan.

"It was stated that a demand draft issued by Allahabad Bank in the name of Charu Motors was duly deposited at an account of a private bank in Jaipur. The accused Chanchal Goyal along with other co-accused Deepak Goyal and Vinay Aggarwal had prepared forged documents of Charu Motors and applied for a car loan at Allahabad Bank," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

Advertisment

The officer further said that an amount of Rs 18.25 lakh was allegedly transferred to Charu Motors. "We got to know that three fake car loans were taken from Allahabad Bank by depositing fake documents," he said.

"Accused Deepak Goyal and Vinay Aggarwal had become guarantors in these car loan applications," the DCP said. During investigation, the address provided by the accused were found to be false, he added.

Police said that during the course of investigation, it was found that Rs 18.25 lakh credited into the account of Charu Motors could not be traced even by the private bank which transferred the amount.

Advertisment

"Our teams launched an investigation and the account statement of Charu Motors was obtained. After an analysis of the account statement, it came to light that the cheated amount of Rs 18.25 lakh had been transferred to Mumbai-based accounts. We later identified Chanchal Goyal and she was arrested on May 14 from Rohini.

"During investigation, it was revealed that accused Deepak Goyal was in judicial custody in Tihar Jail. On May 17, after getting permission from the court, Deepak Goyal was formally arrested in the case," said the DCP.

The husband-wife pair allegedly prepared forged documents and applied for car loans at the Allahabad Bank and after receiving the amount, they transferred it to fake accounts to siphon off the money, police said.

Advertisment

"We got to know that Deepak Goyal and Chanchal Goyal had taken many fake home loans on mortgaged properties," the DCP said.

The CBI had also registered a case against the couple, he said.

The married couple, working with a few others, had cheated around Rs 4.5 crore from a bank on the pretext of a home loan, the DCP added.

Advertisment

Police said that Goyal (44), a resident of Haryana, came to Delhi in 1998 and started working as a property dealer.

"His first cheating case was registered in Uttam Nagar for cheating approximately Rs 30 crore. He has been previously involved in 16 cases, including one CBI case. He has committed crimes in Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana.

The officer said Goyal's wife Chanchal (44) is a graduate and married Deepak in 2005. She is also involved in five different cases, he said. PTI BM BM SKY SKY