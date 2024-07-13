Married couple commit suicide in Rajasthan's Deeg

Jaipur, Jul 13 (PTI) A married couple allegedly hanged themselves from a ceiling fan in Deeg district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.

Police Sub-Inspector Mukesh Kumar said Nemichand (22) and his wife Sonia (20) were found dead from a room in Budli village on Saturday morning.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Nemichand had a rift with his brother, which is being investigated, he said.

After post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the family members. Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI SDA SKY SKY