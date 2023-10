Kozhikode (Ker), Oct 16 (PTI) Two people died when their two-wheeler got stuck between two private transport buses at Chevayur in this district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place when a private bus hit the two-wheeler from behind, resulting in the couple's death, they said.

Another motorcycle was also trapped between the buses, injuring the rider who is currently undergoing medical treatment, they added.

A case was registered and investigation is on. PTI RRT RRT ROH