Married man, 15-yr-old girl found hanging near bus stop in Jaipur

Jaipur, Nov 8 (PTI) A married man and a teenage girl, suspectedly in an extramarital affair, were found hanging from a tree near a bus stop here on Friday, a day after they went missing, police said.

The man has been identified as Mukesh Kumar (23), a resident of Jamwaramgarh, while the 15-year-old girl belonged to the Amber area, they added.

The police contacted the families with help of the documents and mobile phones found in their pockets, which were switched off, Amber SHO Antim Sharma said.

According to the SHO, the duo went missing on Thursday morning, after which their family members informed the police, who circulated their photos in the area.

On Friday, their bodies were found hanging from a tree near Main Kukas Bus Stand in the Amber area, he said.

Kumar, who is survived by his wife and two children, worked as a water tanker driver in the Amber area, the SHO said.

Investigation revealed that the duo was allegedly involved in an affair, he said.

Family members of both deceased have reached the Community Health Centre in Amber, the officer said, adding that the bodies will be handed over to the families after postmortem. PTI AG ARD RPA