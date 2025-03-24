Married man, 21-year-old lover end life by hanging in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Mar 24 (PTI) A married man and his lover allegedly ended life by hanging themselves in Mubarakpur village here after their families refused to let them marry, police said on Monday.

According to police, 32-year-old Shubham and 21-year-old Neelam were found dead late on Sunday night at the man's house.

They said the families disapproved of their relationship due to Shubham's marital status and also since they belonged to different castes.

Local residents claimed that despite Shubham's marital status, Neelam and he had been in a relationship for a long time, but their families opposed the relationship firmly.

Circle Officer Rupali Rao said, "Preliminary investigation indicates that the couple took the extreme step as their romantic relationship was opposed." She said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.