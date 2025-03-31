Married man arrested from Ghaziabad in rape, assault case

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) A 45-year-old married man has been arrested in Ghaziabad in connection with a rape and assault case, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Sanoj Mishra, a Ghaziabad resident, who has been living in Mumbai.

A police statement said, "An FIR was registered against Mishra at Nabi Karim police station in central Delhi, based on the complaint of a 28-year-old woman, who alleged abuse, forced abortions and threatening by the accused." It said the complainant was in a live-in relationship with Mishra in Mumbai for the last four years. Mishra, who promised to marry her, coerced her into undergoing three abortions during this time, the woman alleged in her complaint.

He later backed out of the commitment, prompting her to approach the police. During investigation, medical records supporting her claims were retrieved from Muzaffarnagar, the statement said, adding that the Delhi High Court also rejected his bail application.

Mishra was subsequently arrested from Ghaziabad on March 30, police said.

They confirmed that he is married and has a family in Mumbai.