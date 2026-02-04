Married man slits girlfriend's throat, kills self

Korba, Feb 4 (PTI) A married man allegedly slit his girlfriend's throat, causing her a serious injury, before taking his own life in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Wednesday.

Local police found a critically injured Nisha alias Pratiksha (22), and the body of Shubham Naidu (26) near a culvert in Sandel village under Urga Police station limits on late Tuesday night.

Police in Bilaspur, where both of them lived, alerted their Korba counterparts, said a police official.

"Bilaspur police said a young woman from that district was lying in a pool of blood under Urga police station area...They also shared Nisha's location details," he said.

Her family members had lodged a missing complaint around 9 pm on Tuesday, he added.

A team of Korba police then rushed to the spot and found a critically injured Nisha. Naidu was found dead.

"Nisha told police that she had arrived at the spot with Naidu, who slit her throat and then killed himself by slitting his own throat," said the official.

The woman was rushed to hospital where her condition was said to be critical.

"Naidu was married and had a child. He had some dispute with his wife," said the official, adding that what led to the gruesome act was yet to be ascertained. PTI COR KRK