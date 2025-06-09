Married man's body found hanging from tree in UP's Kushinagar

Kushinagar (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) The body of a 30-year-old married man was found hanging from a tree under mysterious circumstances here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the Noniya Patti village under the Taryasujan police station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Bullet Chauhan, police said.

According to the police, the incident came to light around noon on Monday when villagers spotted the body hanging from a sheesham (Indian rosewood) tree and immediately informed Bahadurpur police outpost and the Taryasujan police station. A police team soon reached the spot and brought the body down.

Taryasujan Station House Officer (SHO) Dhirendra Rai said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination after completing the necessary legal procedures. Further investigation is underway.