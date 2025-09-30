Married woman dies by suicide in UP's Gorakhpu

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her residence here on Tuesday morning, leaving behind a one-year-old girl, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Chanchal, who was married to Shaktiman, a daily wage worker, about three years ago.

According to police, preliminary inquiry suggests that the couple fought frequently over money received from selling ancestral land.

Around 8 am, after finishing her morning prayers, Chanchal is said to have hanged herself using a saree. At the time of the incident, her husband had gone to the hospital to deliver food to his ailing father, while her mother-in-law was also away. She was alone at home, police said.

When Shaktiman returned, he found the door bolted from the inside. After repeated knocks went unanswered, he alerted neighbours. On forcing the door open, they found Chanchal hanging. Shaktiman immediately dialled the police helpline 112.

SHO, Pipraich, Atul Srivastava said, "The woman's death appears to be linked to domestic discord over financial matters. No written complaint has been received so far. Action will be taken if a formal complaint is lodged." Chanchal is survived by a one-year-old daughter. Her father is a farmer.