Married woman ends life in UP's Kushinagar over domestic dispute

Kushinagar (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) A married woman in the Kasya Nagar area here allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday by hanging herself with a saree at her home over a domestic dispute, a police official said.

Upon receiving information about Neha Gupta (28) not opening the door of her room, police arrived at the scene, broke it down and found her hanging, the official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Police have seized footage from the CCTV installed in the house for investigation.

According to police, Sandeep Madheshiya (32) married Neha Gupta, a resident of Pipraich, about five years ago. Domestic discord had crept in between them just a few months after their marriage.

Family sources said that quarrels were frequent, and the woman had threatened suicide several times.

On Saturday, a dispute arose again, prompting the family to inform the police. A female police officer who arrived at the scene calmed the situation.

Police said that CCTV footage showed the woman going to the upper floor of the house on Tuesday. She took a red plastic stool from one room and went to another, and locked the door from inside.

Circle Officer Kundan Singh said that preliminary investigations suggest it to be a case of suicide.