Married woman hangs self, toddler in UP village

Ballia (UP), Jun 3 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself and her 16-month-old daughter in Karni village, police said on Monday.

The incident happened Sunday night when Sarita Devi was in her room at her in-laws' house, Ubhaon Police Station SHO Vipin Singh said.

The matter was reported to police by a watchman, he said. Police broke the door open and brought the bodies down in the presence of tehsildar Deepak Kumar Singh, he said.

The SHO said the woman's family has alleged she was killed over dowry.

Sarita Devi was a native of a village in Sikandarpur Police Station jurisdiction and had married Ram Kewal Verma of Karni village two years ago.