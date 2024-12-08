Married woman held captive in Dubai rescued with cops' efforts

Thane, Dec 8 (PTI) A married woman held captive in Dubai after she was lured with a dance show offer has been successfully rescued and reunited with her husband by police in Thane district following coordination with multiple agencies, officials said on Sunday.

Mumbra police station senior inspector Anil Shinde said the woman's husband lodged a complaint on December 1, stating that his wife had been struck in Dubai under distressing circumstances.

According to the complaint, the woman, a resident of Mumbra in Thane district, had gone to Dubai on November 25, after being referred by a friend for a stage dance show purportedly offering good pay.

The victim learned about the opportunity through a social media message and contacted the messenger. Upon arriving in Dubai, she discovered that the work involved performing as a bar dancer in a club, an activity she refused to undertake, police said.

The situation deteriorated when the woman, who had facilitated the victim's trip, and the organisers told the victim that Rs 6 to 7 lakh had already been spent on her and that if she wanted to return, she would need to pay Rs 2.50 lakh.

She was allegedly tortured and deprived of food. Unable to stand the harassment, the woman somehow managed to contact her husband and shared her ordeal, police said.

After receiving the complaint, Mumbra Police launched an investigation and coordinated with multiple agencies to ensure her safe return within a week.

Police didn't disclose the identities of the couple for their privacy and safety. PTI COR NSK