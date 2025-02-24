Marshalled out multiple times during AAP regime, Vijender Gupta elected Delhi Assembly speaker

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Three-time MLA Vijender Gupta was elected speaker of the eighth Delhi Assembly during the first session of the newly-constituted House on Monday.

Gupta's ascension to the speaker's chair marks a full circle-moment for the BJP veteran, who had been marshalled or dragged out of the assembly multiple times during AAP's 10 years in office.

Thanking the members for choosing him as speaker, Gupta said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the honourable members of this great House for electing me to this position and entrusting me with the serious responsibility of running this House. This House is historic and this position is a symbol of democratic values ​​and parliamentary traditions. The first elected speaker in the parliamentary history of India, Vithalbhai Patel, had adorned this seat exactly 100 years ago. I pay my respectful obeisance to him." He added, "It is our good fortune that today we are sitting in a House that was graced by our freedom fighters, including personalities such as Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Vithalbhai Patel, Madan Mohan Malviya, Sundar Singh Majithia, Motilal Nehru, Lala Lajpat Rai, and the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who came here twice." Gupta, a three-time legislator, was the opposition leader in the assembly between 2015 and 2020 and briefly again from last August.

In June 2015, he was dragged out of the House by marshals for insisting that the government present the Fourth Delhi Finance Commission report. In October 2016, he climbed onto a table to register his protest.

In November 2024, he was against marshalled out with his fellow BJP MLAs following a heated debate on Delhi's law and order.

Gupta, who had been forcibly removed for vehemently insisting that Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports be presented in the House, is now expected to ensure that these reports are placed before the assembly.

A former president of the BJP's Delhi unit, Gupta has represented Rohini since 2015. He started his political career in 1997 as a councillor. He lost his first assembly election to Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat in 2013.

His name for the speaker's post was proposed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Cabinet minister Ravinder Indraj, who were seconded by ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Parvesh Verma. The motions were passed by voice vote.

Following the election, conducted by Protem Speaker Arvinder Singh Lovely, the chief minister and the opposition leader escorted the new speaker to his chair.

Congratulating the new speaker, Chief Minister Gupta said, "Your experience and knowledge will be valuable in the assembly. We will have the opportunity to speak and express our thoughts. You have struggled to reach this position but I hope such struggles do not happen in the future and you lead the House efficiently." Leader of Opposition Atishi also congratulated Gupta and said, "I want to congratulate Vijender Gupta on behalf of all AAP MLAs. He served as the leader of opposition in the past two assemblies. He always raised the issues of the people with full strength." Minutes after Gupta took charge, chaos erupted in the House with sloganeering from both the treasury and the opposition benches after Atishi accused the BJP of being "anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh." She claimed the BJP removed photographs of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh from the chief minister’s office. Amid the uproar, Gupta adjourned the House for 15 minutes. PTI MHS SZM SZM