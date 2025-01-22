Martial arts should be made mandatory subject says Himachal Pradesh health minister

Shimla, Jan 22 (PTI) Martial arts should be made a mandatory subject and every girl child should learn self defense techniques to ensure security and safety, said Himachal Pradesh Health, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dhani Ram Shandil.

Addressing an event organized to commemorate 10 years of the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' scheme here, he said that the state government has initiated various welfare schemes for women and is committed to empower them by providing equal opportunities in all spheres.

He also appealed to the people to give plants to their daughters as a wedding gift.

"Women empowerment is crucial for building a strong Nation. Where women are respected, the divine resides and such a society prospers and excels in every field", he said.

The programme was aimed at empowering and uplifting women and would continue till March 8, a statement issued here said.

He emphasized on educating daughters and said that ensuring their economic independence is a priority.

He also outlined several schemes being implemented in the state to support women empowerment.

The Minister expressed concern over the rising drug abuse in the state and said that there is a need to constitute a special task force to fight drug menace.

He added that work on both the government and the community level is required to save the young generation.

During the programme the minister honoured meritorious girls from the class 10 and 12, along with other successful women from various sections of society, celebrating their achievements and contributions. PTI BPL OZ OZ