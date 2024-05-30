Martin Luther King Jr., Mandela, Einstein took inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi: Rahul Gandhi

Balasore (Odisha), May 30 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said renowned figures like Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, and Albert Einstein drew inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi.

He made these remarks during a political gathering in Odisha's Balasore district.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the world only learned of Mahatma Gandhi through the film 'Gandhi,' Rahul Gandhi criticised those affiliated with the RSS, suggesting their lack of understanding regarding Gandhi's legacy.

"Whose training is done in ‘sakha’ of RSS, they are followers of Godse, they do not know anything about Gandhiji. They do not know about the history of Hindustan, truth and violence. This is expected that the PM will tell that the world does not know anything about Gandhiji," he said.

He emphasised that people like Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, and Einstein, along with various freedom movements, found inspiration in Gandhi's principles.

"Martin Luther King Jr., Mandelaji, Einstein and many others took inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi. Different movements, freedom movements also took inspiration from Gandhiji. Children of India also get inspiration from Gandhiji," he added.

Rahul Gandhi concluded by saying further comments on the matter were unnecessary.

"There is no need to make more comments (on the subject). Their world is in their sakha," Rahul Gandhi said. PTI AAM AAM MNB