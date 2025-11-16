Martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha's native village to get facelift: Punjab CM Mann

Ludhiana, Nov 16 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Kartar Singh Sarabha on his martyrdom anniversary, and announced development projects worth Rs 45.84 crore for a complete facelift of his native village.

Addressing a state-level event at Kartar Singh’s native village Sarabha in Ludhiana district, the Chief Minister said as a mark of respect, development works worth over Rs 45 crore will be undertaken in the village to provide infrastructure, clean drinking water, sports facilities, defence training, and other amenities.

He said this would be a true tribute to Kartar Singh, who was executed in the Lahore Central Jail on November 16, 1915, at the age of 19, adding that the state government will leave no stone unturned to develop the martyr's native place as a model village.

A young hero of the Ghadar Movement, Kartar Singh’s selfless service to the nation at such a tender age continues to inspire generations, Mann, who also visited the ancestral home of Kartar Singh, said.

The chief minister also urged people to participate in the commemorative events being organised at Anandpur Sahib from November 23-25 to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Mann also said that Rs 40 crore will be spent for widening the existing two-lane road from Lalto Kalan to Sarabha, Raikot and Halwara into a four-lane stretch, which will directly connect with the Halwara airport near Ludhiana.

Similarly, Rs 2.82 crore will be spent on a surface water supply scheme, Rs 2 crore on a 10-metre indoor shooting range, Rs 10 lakh on the renovation of a basketball court, and Rs 3 lakh for developing a volleyball court and constructing concrete benches at the sports ground in the village.

Additionally, Rs 89 lakh will be spent on the upgradation of the forest nursery. PTI SUN ARI