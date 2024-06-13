Martyred soldier laid to rest amid ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ cry in MP

Chhindwara (MP), Jun 13 (PTI) CRPF jawan Kabir Das Uikey, who laid down his life fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, was buried in the backyard of his house in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, with ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ rending the air.

Hundreds of people bid farewell to the warrior with teary eyes and sobs at Pulpuldoh village in the state’s Chhindwara district.

The mourners shouted “Pakistan Murdabad” when the casket carrying Uikey’s body was lowered to his grave as per the customs of his tribal community in the backyard of his house where a memorial will come up.

Soldiers from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) gave a guard of honour and handed over the tricolour, in which the 35-year-old braveheart's body was wrapped and brought to Chhindwara, to his family members.

According to those who attended the funeral, CRPF Deputy Inspector General Neetu Singh couldn’t control her emotions and broke down while comforting the wife of the martyred soldier. CRPF Inspector General Sukhbir Singh Sodhi was among the mourners.

Earlier, while Uikey’s body was being brought to his village, tens of hundreds of people stood by roads and filled the terrace of buildings along the route to get the last glimpse of the fallen soldier.

Some of them chanted “Kabir amar rahe” (long live Kabir).

Public Health and Engineering Minister Sampatiya Uike attended the funeral on behalf of the MP government. Vivek Bunty Sahu, the newly elected MP from Chhindwara, was also present.

According to his family members, CRPF constable Uikey was supposed to come home on June 16 and his transfer to Bhopal was on the cards.

He had returned to duty on May 25 after leave. Uikey got married in 2020, they said.

Uikey sustained a wound on the right side of his chest and leg during a 15-hour operation against terrorists that began late Tuesday at Seda Sohal village in the Kathua district, bordering Pakistan, they said.

He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Security forces neutralised two terrorists during the encounter, according to officials.