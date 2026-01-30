Martyrs' Day: SC judges, lawyers observe two-minute silence

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday observed a two-minute silence in the memory of those who laid down their lives in the struggle for India's freedom.

All the top court benches stood up at 10.59 am and observed two-minute silence.

Thereafter, all the benches resumed proceeding.

January 30 marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and is observed as Martyrs' Day.

According to a circular uploaded on the official website of the apex court, the observance is in the memory of those who laid down their lives in the struggle for India's freedom.