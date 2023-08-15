Martyrs' families and Param Vir Chakra awardees felicitated in Mumbai on I-Day

Mumbai, Aug 15 (PTI) Indian Army's Shaurya Chakra awardee Col Vembu Shankar, three living Param Vir Chakra recipients Subedar Bana Singh, Yogendra Singh Yadav and Sanjay Kumar as well as families of 25 martyrs who laid down their lives during 2022-23 were felicitated here on Tuesday on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.

The felicitation took place at the hands of Lt General H S Kahlon, General Officer Commanding, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa area. His wife Harkiran Kahlon was also present at the function organised at the Sri Shanmukhananda Sabha to felicitate family members of the defence personnel.

Lt General Kahlon presented the Sri Shanmukha Shaurya Ratna Award to Col Shankar.

He also honoured Lt Col Amardeep Singh Dehal, who was shot in the head and stomach by a terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir and was in a coma for three months before recovering. Lt Col Singh was confined to a wheelchair, but continued his service with the Indian Army.

Shaurya Chakra recipient Col Shankar has opted for voluntary retirement to initiate a philanthropic initiative to connect with the families of 'physical casualties' in the Army through his project 'Sambandh'.

He has so far connected with more than 15,000 families of Army personnel and helped them to get their dues.

On the occasion, Lt General Kahlon inaugurated the Param Vir Chakra Awardees Gallery and also Sabha and an Army healthcare hospital kiosk. He unveiled bronze busts of 26 soldiers who laid down their life during service.

Each martyr's family was presented with a cash solatium of Rs 2 lakh and mementoes worth Rs 50,000 said Shanmukhanand Sabha president Dr V Shankar.

The Shanmukhananda Sabha was one of the organisers of the felicitation event. PTI ND RSY