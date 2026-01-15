Martyr's mother faints while receiving son's gallantry award in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) The mother of a martyr fainted while receiving the Sena Medal Gallantry Award (posthumously) for her son during the army parade in Jaipur on Thursday.

She was assisted and taken away by a soldier present on the stage.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi presented Sena Medal gallantry awards (posthumously) for Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Hawaldar Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Lance Naik Subhash Kumar and Lance Naik Pradeep Kumar at the beginning of the Army Day Parade on Mahal Road.

Lance Naik Pradeep Kumar's mother, Ramsnehi and his widow, Manisha, received the award. After the citation was read, General Dwivedi presented the medal to both women.

Upon receiving the medal, Ramsnehi became emotional and fainted. However, a soldier present on the stage quickly assisted her.

Lance Naik Pradeep Kumar, from the 1st Battalion of the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), was the leading scout of a search party tasked with locating a targeted house during a cordon and search operation in Kulgam village on July 6, 2024, following intelligence regarding the presence of two unidentified terrorists.

During the operation, the terrorists opened fire on the search party. Recognising the imminent danger, Lance Naik Pradeep immediately retaliated with precise gunfire, neutralising one of the terrorists and buying crucial time for the search party to take cover.

Despite sustaining bullet injuries himself, Lance Naik Pradeep continued to engage the second terrorist while bleeding profusely. He later succumbed to his injuries, achieving martyrdom in the line of duty.

For his act of unflinching determination, exceptional valour in the face of the enemy and supreme sacrifice beyond the call of duty, Lance Naik Pardeep Kumar was awarded the Sena Medal Gallantry (posthumous).