Martyrs Week 2024: RPF pays tribute to its bravehearts by visiting their alma maters, villages

New Delhi, Oct 23 ( PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is paying tribute to 14 of its personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty over the past year as part of the ongoing 'Martyrs Week' commemoration.

Advertisment

According to a press statement issued by the Railway Ministry, RPF officers are visiting the alma maters and native villages of the brave individuals across nine states as a mark of respect and remembrance.

It added that these heartfelt tributes are fostering a deep connection between the RPF and the communities that shaped these courageous souls, while also emphasising the importance of their sacrifice.

"Among the martyrs being honoured is Nirakar Behera, an RPF Head Constable from East Coast Railway, who made the supreme sacrifice in February 2024 while discharging his duty," the ministry said.

Advertisment

Highlighting its commemorative efforts, the press note stated that each martyr's family is being honoured with heartfelt tributes and felicitations, reinforcing that the sacrifices made by their loved ones will never be forgotten.

"Each of these brave souls exemplified the highest ideals of service and sacrifice. Their legacy will forever inspire us to uphold the safety and security of our railways and passengers," RPF Director General Manoj Yadava said.

According to the ministry, with activities planned throughout the week, the RPF's efforts to commemorate its fallen heroes reflect a deep and ongoing commitment to honouring the bravery, sacrifice and dedication of RPF personnel who made the supreme sacrifice to protect the nation's railway system and the railway passengers.

Advertisment

"As the Force observes Martyrs Week, the indomitable spirit of these heroes continues to echo across the railway lines they so diligently protected, their courage forever etched in history," the statement added. PTI JP KSS KSS