Marubeni Corp inks pact with Telangana to invest Rs 1,000 cr for setting up industrial park

Hyderabad, Apr 17 (PTI) Marubeni Corporation, a Japanese industrial conglomerate, expressed interest in investing Rs 1,000 crore to set up a world-class, next-generation industrial park in Telangana.

The 'TelanganaRising' delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, met with the senior leadership of Marubeni Corporation in Tokyo.

Following the discussions, Marubeni Corp conveyed its interest in establishing a state-of-the-art industrial park in the Future City, and both sides signed and exchanged a Letter of Intent (LoI), an official release said on Thursday.

"With a proposed initial investment of Rs 1,000 crore, a world-class, next-generation industrial park will be developed on 600 acres in a phase-wise manner in the Future City. The industrial park will be dedicated to Japanese companies and other multinational corporations to set up their manufacturing plants in Hyderabad and will attract major investments of over Rs 5,000 crore," the release stated.

The proposed industrial park will focus on the electronics, green pharma, precision engineering, aerospace, and defense sectors, aligning with Telangana’s objective of attracting foreign investments in advanced manufacturing and creating skilled employment opportunities, the release added.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy said, "The Marubeni industrial park will be among the first of its kind to be developed in the proposed 'Future City.' It is expected to create 30,000 direct and indirect jobs, enriching livelihoods and enhancing the skill ecosystem in Telangana." Dai Sakakura, Executive Officer and COO of Next Generation Business, Marubeni, said, "We are delighted after hearing CM Revanth Reddy’s vision for Telangana and Hyderabad, and we wish to be among the earliest to explore possibilities there." Marubeni operates globally in 65 countries through over 410 group companies, with an employee strength of over 50,000 worldwide, the release added.

Meanwhile, a separate release said that Reddy visited the headquarters of Sony Corporation in Tokyo and held detailed discussions on the company's animation subsidiary, Crunchyroll.

The delegation led by Reddy highlighted the strengths of Hyderabad in the animation, VFX, and gaming sectors.

The CM outlined his vision for setting up a modern film city that would have the capability of end-to-end production, the release further stated. PTI GDK SSK SSK KH