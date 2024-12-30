Maryam & Son': Mirza Waheed to return with new novel after five years

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Award-winning novelist Mirza Waheed will come out with his new book "Maryam & Son" next year, publishing house Westland Books announced on Monday.

Waheed's fourth novel will delve into the complex emotional world of a mother whose life is thrown into turmoil when her only son goes missing and is suspected of being involved in a distant conflict in Iraq. It will be published under Westland Books 'Context' imprint.

"I am truly delighted that Karthika VK, my editor at Westland/Context, will shepherd my new novel into the world. I couldn't ask for a better team. Maryam has kept me company for the last five years or so. I have enjoyed writing her, thinking about her, her sisters, and her son Dil. I hope people will like Maryam and her sisters at least as much as I do," said the London-based author in a statement.

Waheed's last novel "Tell Her Everything" released in 2019. According to the publisher, "Maryam & Son", told primarily in the voice of the mother of a boy who is presumed to have gone missing, continues Waheed’s exploration of identity and resilience in these difficult times.

"Mirza Waheed's searing new novel tells the story of our world today: complex, frightening, always on edge. Through immersive, perceptive storytelling, it asks a crucial question: What does it take to be a mother in these times of disinformation and surveillance, when truth often blends into fiction?" said Karthika VK, publisher of Westland Books.

"The Collaborator" and "The Book of Gold Leaves" are Waheed's other two novels written in 2012 and 2014, respectively.